Facing flooding and roof collapse, NC shelter needs help evacuating 123 animals

The Carteret County Human Society is taking on water. Its roof is collapsing.
The shelter needs immediate help to evacuate 123 dogs and cats, shelter manager Cassandra Tupaj told The News & Observer at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We need large vehicles that can get through water,” Tupaj said. “I was told that it’s passable with an F250 (truck).”
The shelter also needs a place, like a large business nearby, that can temporarily hold the 43 dogs and 80 cats.
If you can safely lend a hand, contact Tupaj at 603-662-8544 or message the shelter on Facebook.
The Cajun Navy was on its way to help with the evacuation as of 7:30 p.m., Tupaj said, but were looking for transportation out of the area.
When flooding began, shelter staff moved to the second floor, but became trapped and now the roof is in danger of caving in, Tupaj said.
