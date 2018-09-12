As Hurricane Florence approaches, Waffle House activates ‘storm center’

Hurricane Florence may be looming evercloser, but for now, Waffle House’s hash browns are still sizzling and its eggs are still cracking. The restaurant chain, famous for staying open even through major disasters, doesn’t seem to have pulled the plug on any franchises just yet.

But on Twitter, Waffle House wrote that it was closely watching the storm for any developments.

“The ⁦@WaffleHouse⁩ Storm Center is activated and monitoring #Florence,” the breakfast bistro wrote. “Plan ahead and be safe.” It included a photo of a group of people in the “storm center” gathered around a conference table. At the front of the room, three screens showed storm maps and news coverage of Category 4 hurricane’s path.

The restaurants keep action plans for how to keep the restaurants working under storm conditions, and “jump teams” can travel to affected areas and help keep things moving, NPR reported.

With several major cities in the storm’s path, Waffle House is likely only one of many companies watching and waiting to see how they may need to react if things turn bad.

But Waffle House is different — so different, in fact, that the Federal Emergency Management Agency actually pays close attention to which restaurants the company decides to close during a hurricane or other disaster.

Informally, it’s called the Waffle House Index, and it’s a real thing.

“They are open most of the time. And that was the index. If a Waffle House is closed because there’s a disaster, it’s bad. We call it red. If they’re open but have a limited menu, that’s yellow,” he said. “If they’re green, we’re good, keep going. You haven’t found the bad stuff yet,” Fugate said on NPR.

The idea isn’t to look just at Waffle House, but to use it as a proxy to determine how badly the disaster has affected the area, and to learn how quickly it is recovering, FEMA wrote in a blog post.

“...The Waffle House test doesn’t just tell us how quickly a business might rebound – it also tells us how the larger community is faring. The sooner restaurants, grocery and corner stores, or banks can re-open, the sooner local economies will start generating revenue again – signaling a stronger recovery for that community. The success of the private sector in preparing for and weathering disasters is essential to a community’s ability to recover in the long run.”