NC Governor warns residents to prepare now for Hurricane Florence

NC Governor Roy Cooper outlines preparations for Hurricane Florence during a press briefing Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
By
NC Governor Roy Cooper outlines preparations for Hurricane Florence during a press briefing Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
By

North Carolina

Hurricane Florence will be felt ‘statewide,’ North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says

Lynn Bonner

lbonner@newsobserver.com

September 10, 2018 11:55 AM

RALEIGH

Gov. Roy Cooper urged the state to prepare for power outages, flooding and landslides that will come with a major storm.

“We think this will be a statewide event,” Cooper said at a press briefing Monday.

Hurricane Florence was raised to Category 3 Monday as it approaches the Carolinas coast.

Evacuations have begun in Dare County, and targeted evacuations along the Neuse, Tar, and Lumber rivers have been considered, said Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry.

The state is preparing, Cooper said, and residents should too. “Now is the time to review emergency plans, not later,” he said.

He advised figuring out evacuation routes, clearing yards of debris that will cause damage in high winds, and making plans to contact family and friends, particularly elderly people.

The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update on Monday showed Hurricane Florence's track shifting slightly north, placing landfall anywhere from Charleston, S.C., to Virginia. It's could be a Category 4 at landfall, NHC says.

By

NOAA's WP-3D Orion and Gulfstream-IV are flying missions to survey Hurricane Florence.

By

