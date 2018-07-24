NC Republicans propose changing what voters will see on ballots about their amendments

Republicans will propose that the six proposed constitutional amendments be printed on ballots this fall with no short captions summarizing them.

Republicans who control the North Carolina legislature called a special session for Tuesday with less than 24 hours notice to write the captions that will accompany the amendments on fall ballots.

The bill Republicans filed Tuesday said the questions would be accompanied only by the words “Constitutional Amendment.”

The legislature is working under an Aug. 8 deadline to get the wording to the state board of elections for ballot printing.





Rep. Darren Jackson, the House Democratic leader, formally protested the session because, he said, the public was not given proper notice.

Rep. David R. Lewis, right, confers with Rep. Darren G. Jackson during the first extra session of the Legislature on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C. Lawmakers were called back to Raleigh to write captions for constitutional amendments for the November election ranging from voter ID, income tax, judicial vacancies and governor's power. Lewis is the sponsor of the legislation, and Jackson voiced his opposition to the handling of the extra session. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Republicans called the session because leading legislators said they were worried that a commission that had been tasked with writing the descriptions was under pressure to politicize them. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, a Democrat, leads the Constitutional Amendments Publication Commission. Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Legislative Services Officer Paul Coble, a Republican, are the other two members.

Marshall said in a Monday interview and a letter to legislative leaders that no one has tried to influence the caption-writing.





Rep. David R. Lewis, center, confers with House Speaker Tim Moore and fellow legislators and staff during the first extra session of the Legislature on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C. Lawmakers were called back to Raleigh to write captions for constitutional amendments for the November election ranging from voter ID, income tax, judicial vacancies and governor's power. Lewis is the sponsor of the legislation. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The proposed constitutional amendments:

Require voters to present photo ID.





Set a 7 percent ceiling on the state income tax. The personal income tax rate is now 5.499 percent.





Give legislators a major role in choosing who should fill judicial vacancies, limiting the governor’s power.





Protect hunting and fishing, and make hunting and fishing “a preferred means of managing and controlling wildlife.”





Have the legislature choose eight members to make up the Bipartisan State Board of Ethics and Elections Enforcement, with nominees coming from each party. Take away the governor’s power to appoint members to nearly 400 boards, and give that power to the legislature.





Add rights in the legal system for victims of felony crimes.



