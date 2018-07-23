Lawmakers will return to write constitutional amendment ballot descriptions

The state legislature will return to Raleigh on Tuesday to write short introductions to six constitutional amendments after a high-ranking House Republican voiced suspicions about a special three-member commission responsible for writing them.
The legislature “must prevent outside attempt to politicize what should be a quick and straightforward administrative process by the commission,” House Speaker Tim Moore said in a statement Monday announcing the special session.
The Republican-led legislature moved to put six constitutional amendments on the fall ballot, and some are controversial. For example, one proposed change would strip the governor of appointment powers, while another would require voters show photo ID when they go to the polls.
Two of the three members of the Constitutional Amendments Publication Commission are Democrats — Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and Attorney General Josh Stein. Legislative Services Officer Paul Coble rounds out the group.
The commission is responsible for writing captions that appear before the ballot questions. The wording of the questions themselves are in the laws.
The commission also writes explanations of the proposed amendments that are made available to the public.
Republicans want to hide what the constitutional changes would do, Ford Porter, Gov. Roy Cooper’s spokesman, said in a memo to reporters.
“Republicans want to deceive voters about their proposed constitutional amendments that rig the system in their favor by suppressing the vote, picking their own judges and appointing their own regulators who will hurt clean water and education,” Porter wrote.
Rep. David Lewis said in a letter to House Speaker Tim Moore over the weekend that he was concerned the commission was under pressure to “politicize” the descriptions.
The commission solicited recommendations for proposed language and is scheduled to meet July 31.
Marshall, who chairs the commission, said in an email to Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger that she was “astonished” at Lewis’s letter, and that no outside groups were pressuring her.
“The bottom-line is the Commission is at work, is accomplishing its assigned task, and it will produce the quickest solution to satisfy this year’s ballot deadline,” Marshall wrote.
The proposed constitutional amendments
- Require voters to present photo ID.
- Set a 7 percent ceiling on the state income tax. The personal income tax rate is now 5.499 percent.
- Have legislators decide who should fill judicial vacancies, rather than the governor.
- Protect hunting and fishing, and make hunting and fishing “a preferred means of managing and controlling wildlife.”
- Have the legislature choose eight members to make up the Bipartisan State Board of Ethics and Elections Enforcement, with nominees coming from each party. Give the legislature power to appoint members to nearly 400 boards, taking it away from the governor.
- Add rights in the legal system to victims of felony crimes.
