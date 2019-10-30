House Democratic leaders will try to guarantee party unity on impeachment process

House Democratic leaders will undertake the formal process of assuring party unity for an upcoming vote related to the ongoing impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill.

Congressional sources told McClatchy that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has instructed leaders to assess support — through a process referred to as “whipping” on Capitol Hill — for a resolution that would affirm the ongoing House investigation into possible impeachable offenses by President Donald Trump and lay out parameters for the next phases of the inquiry, including public hearings.

House leaders use this process to survey members about support for a particular piece of legislation in Congress to determine whether the measure is likely to pass or fail. On the impeachment related resolution lawmakers on the team led by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., will ask their Democratic colleagues to commit to voting “yes” or “no” and attempt to persuade members who are opposed or undecided to vote in support of it.

Clyburn alerted members that he would launch the whip effort Tuesday evening in preparation for a vote on Thursday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“(This is) part of our process to ensure we have an accurate vote count,” a Clyburn spokesperson told McClatchy. “We’re confident that we’ll have the votes to pass the resolution.”

Still, the decision to formalize a whip operation around the measure signals a strong desire to make sure the full Democratic caucus speaks with one voice.

At this point, almost all House Democrats have said they would support an impeachment inquiry into whether Trump withheld foreign aid to Ukraine in exchange for a promise the foreign government would investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

However, many of these same members, including vulnerable incumbents, have been reluctant to vote on any piece of legislation related to the inquiry short of actual articles of impeachment.

And Republicans are taking a victory lap surrounding the Democrats’ decision to move forward with a resolution, claiming credit for forcing them to take a vote the GOP believes could expose these vulnerable lawmakers to defeat in 2020.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the overwhelming response House Democrats heard from the American people and Senate Republicans in support of my resolution forced their hand,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who introduced a resolution last week to condemn House Democrats for not voting to formally to authorize proceedings.

The whip operation around the House Democratic resolution suggests there might still be holdouts who need to be swayed. It also indicates that leaders see this vote as political rather than one of conscience — in the latter case, members of the whip team don’t lean on their colleagues too heavily, allowing members to “vote their will.”

Whipping the resolution also presents a chance for Democrats to reinforce their party’s own messaging about what the resolution is and isn’t, and to put any reluctant Democrats at ease.

Though the resolution is being called an “impeachment resolution,” Democratic leaders are emphatic that it is simply the vehicle that allows the House to move into the next phase of its impeachment inquiry.

It could also provide an educational opportunity about the ways in which the resolution is crucial for the process, as some Democrats grumble about being forced to vote on a resolution that isn’t technically necessary.

A senior Democratic aide told McClatchy the resolution is not without precedent.

During the impeachment proceedings involving President Richard Nixon in the 1970s, lawmakers adopted a series of resolutions enabling or empowering them to take a variety of actions related to their inquiry, from issuing subpoenas to the functioning of the committees of jurisdiction.

During President Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings in the 1990s, the House adopted a resolution providing for the receipt by the House Judiciary Committee of independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s report.

The current resolution is necessary on a number of fronts, said the Democratic aide, including to allow the transmission of certain documents to the relevant congressional committees and permit the House Intelligence Committee to hold open hearings.