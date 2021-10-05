Here’s what North Myrtle Beach City Council ruled in reference to ‘vulgar’ music

North Myrtle Beach City Hall. jbell@thesunnews.com

North Myrtle Beach City Council adopted a new rule that regulates the noise level of “obscene” and “vulgar” lyrics played within the city.

On Monday, council agreed to approve the noise ordinance after receiving complaints about a business playing music that some people consider to include vulgar and obscene lyrics.

The decibel level can’t exceed 30 from 7:01 a.m. to 10:59 p.m. when playing the “vulgar” music and 50 decibels from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. as measured from the property’s boundary line, according to the ordinance. It also states that it is illegal to play any music from 7:01 a.m. to 10:59 p.m at a decibel level more than 80 and from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. at a level higher than 60 decibels.

Mayor Marilyn Hatley said that if people want to listen to vulgar music, they should do it in an enclosed area and not in an outdoor area with families.

“We have always been proud of the fact we are a family beach,” she said. “We don’t want to lose that charm, and we want families to be able to come and enjoy themselves.”

During the meeting, Councilman Hank Thomas suggested tabling the item to give business owners the opportunity to provide input, adding he had been in discussion with some of them.

Hatley said she has no problem talking to business owners but contended that council needed to vote on the ordinance to address the music.