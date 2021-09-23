Trump denies speaking to SC’s Lindsey Graham about voter fraud claims, despite new book

Former President Donald Trump denied that he talked to South Carolina’s Sen. Lindsey Graham about his claims of election fraud in 2020, despite reporting to the contrary in a new book by famed Watergate journalist Bob Woodward and reporter Robert Costa.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Trump said he “spent virtually no time” talking to Graham about his unfounded claims of widespread fraud plaguing the 2020 presidential election, which the former president lost to now-President Joe Biden. Trump also denied speaking about the issue with Republican Sen. Mike Lee, of Utah, which was also detailed in the new book “Peril.”

“Lindsey and Mike should be ashamed of themselves for not putting up the fight necessary to win,” Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC.

In “Peril,” Woodward and Costa reported that on Jan. 2 — just four days before a Trump-supporting mob stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were certifying Biden’s election win — Graham met with Trump’s legal team and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to talk about evidence that could be in the president’s favor. According to the book, Graham was unsatisfied with the allegations of voter fraud that were presented and asked Giuliani for something more substantial.

The book goes on to detail efforts by Graham to investigate the president’s and Giuliani’s claims.

In the 10 months since the election, Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud have never been proven, and investigations into Trump’s claims have largely been fruitless.

Reports of Graham digging into claims of fraud began surfacing in November last year.

The Washington Post reported that Graham, one of Trump’s staunchest allies, called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, and allegedly asked about signatures not matching on absentee ballots and whether all mail-in ballots in counties with a high rate of mismatched signatures could be thrown out. The call sparked an ethics complaint against Graham.

By January, however, Graham’s tone changed significantly.

In a floor speech soon after rioters were forcibly removed from the Capitol building, Graham told his fellow Republicans, who were disputing election results in some states, “We gotta end it.”

“He’s the legitimate president of the United States,” Graham said, referring to Biden. “I cannot convince people, certain groups, by my words. But I will tell you by my actions that I, above all others in this body need to say this, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and vice president of the United States on Jan. 20.”

On Jan. 7, Graham held a press conference calling for Trump and his allies to stop pushing claims of election fraud.

“The people on the campaign legal team have made accusations without sufficient proof,” Graham said. “They have been more the problem than the solution. They have claimed that 66,000 people in Georgia voted under 18. Have not found one person. They have claimed that 8,000 felons voted from prison in Arizona. I’ve asked for a list of names and received none.”

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 11:18 AM.