Surfside Beach picks new fire chief to lead the town’s department. What to know

Surfside Beach has chosen a new fire chief to lead their department after the former chief retired, citing a hostile working environment.

On Tuesday, Rob Clemons was sworn in by Mayor Bob Hellyer during a town council meeting, My Horry News reported. Hellyer said he was selected following interviews with a panel and department firefighters.

Clemons said he plans to strengthen relations with the community, businesses, department members and volunteers.

“My wife and I decided to retire and come south a year ago,” Clemons said. “I saw the Surfside Beach chief position open and decided to apply. I feel very blessed to have been selected.”

Clemons has over 30 years experience with departments in Virginia, including 28 years with the Prince William County department and four years as chief of the Manassas city department.

Prentice Williams retired as chief in June.

Larry Carter has been serving as interim chief since Williams’ departure.