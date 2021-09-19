Horry County takes steps to protect, preserve historical structures in Little River

Horry County in South Carolina. jbell@thesunnews.com

Little River has structures dating back the early 1900s, and Horry County is hoping to preserve them.

The Little River Historic District committee, which is under the county’s Planning and Zoning department, is responsible for creating historic districts that will serve to protect old buildings and property in the area.

The newly formed committee is made up of the county’s Historic Preservation Commission members and people from the community, My Horry News reported last week.

“Everyone has a story, and it’s such a rich area full of stories with the families,” said Susan Platt, a member of the HPC and the committee. “I get very excited about learning the history.”

Per county law, at least one designated historic property must exist to create a historic district. Then, a committee of at least two HPC members would be created to figure out the proposed district’s boundaries, determine resources and make recommendations for the zoning ordinance to regulate the district. After that, Horry County Council would have to approve it.

Officials have already found areas in Little River with structures older than 50 years, including McLamb Cemetery, Livingston House and the Riverview Live Oak Tree.

The preservation commission and the district committee are expected to meet in the next few months to discuss the potential district.

Horry County Council Councilman Orton Bellamy said he supports creating the historic districts. His family has been in Little River since 1819.

“I’m very excited about it,” he said. “That way we can capture the history, record it, document it.”