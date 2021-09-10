Biden’s COVID vaccine rule pushes SC House GOP leader to call for caucus meeting ‘soon’

Responding to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements, South Carolina’s Republican House speaker wants his chamber’s GOP members — not the entire House — back in Columbia to address the administration’s “clearly inappropriate actions.”

In a two-page letter sent Friday to the House GOP Caucus obtained by The State, Speaker Jay Lucas told House Republicans he’s asked House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, to schedule a meeting soon, encouraging all members to show up.

“I have heard from many of you that it is our responsibility to challenge these clearly inappropriate actions. I agree and I believe that the vast majority, if not all, of our caucus agrees,” wrote Lucas, R-Darlington.

He continued, “It is my belief that the administration is taking this opportunity to continue to exploit that political division for their own perceived political gain.”

The letter is likely to spark frustrations within the Legislature, as many have called on the speaker and Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, to call back their respective chambers to Columbia to address their own school mask rules included in the state budget.

To stop the COVID-19 surge, Biden announced Thursday new federal vaccine rules that affect private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors by requiring employers with more than 100 workers to vaccinate or test for the virus weekly.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said.

There is no doubt those rules are in “violation of our nation’s constitutional protections,” Lucas wrote to the caucus.

“The proposed OSHA regulations that create an unacceptable choice between continued employment and receipt of a vaccine goes against every notion of privacy,” he added. “The ‘choice’ that these rules create is really no choice at all and amounts to little more than a federal vaccine mandate.”

Lucas said he is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has encouraged his members to do the same.

It was not immediately clear how many members of the South Carolina Legislature have been vaccinated.

In his letter, Lucas said he’s been in contact with Republicans Gov. Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson to offer support of his office and the House to “combat these unacceptable mandates.”

“These efforts will likely involve the courts and an exercise of full executive authority at the state level. We must support those efforts as we seek to supplement them with our own,” he said.

Wilson has hinted that possible legal action may take place against the Biden mandate.

Wilson tweeted Thursday, “My staff has begun to review the law and its legal standing. We will vigorously defend the rule of law and fight any overreach that may limit individuals personal freedoms.”

McMaster’s spokesman Brian Symmes confirmed the governor is working with elected officials on how to respond to Biden.

“He’s having ongoing conversations to determine the best way to push back against what he believes are just absolutely ludicrous mandates coming from the federal government,” Symmes said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.