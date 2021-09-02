A new safety feature will be added to Myrtle Beach’s downtown area. What to know

A view of Ocean Boulevard in downtown Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon. Memorial Day weekend started off slow in Myrtle Beach as tourists trickled in. The crowds were significantly reduced with Black Bike Week canceled. City officials still expect a 75 to 100% occupancy rate. jbell@thesunnews.com

The City of Myrtle Beach intends to install pedestrian safety rails in the near future, officials said Thursday.

The decorative rails will run along parts of Ocean Boulevard, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. The purpose of the feature is to divide pedestrians from vehicles.

The post includes pictures of a proposed decorative rail design near Plyler Park.

The plan is to put them permanently on both sides of the street from Seventh Avenue North to 12th Avenue North, the post states. They would replace the bicycle racks that are sometimes used throughout the year.