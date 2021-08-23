Politics & Government

Horry County Government puts in new policies as COVID cases rise. What you need to know

Horry County in South Carolina.
Horry County in South Carolina.

With COVID-19 cases rising in the area, the Horry County Government is instituting some new policies going forward.

The government announced the following procedural changes, which will be important for its staff and visitors to know:

Horry County’s cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed in recent weeks, according to data from the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalizations, largely among the unvaccinated population, have strained hospital resources and sparked concern for local doctors and emergency managers.

The Horry County Government is advising people to complete services online if possible and, if they can’t, to be patient if wait times exist in person.

“Anyone planning to visit to the Horry County Government and Justice Center should be prepared to check in with staff located in the atrium of the facility,” Horry County stated in a news release. “Visitors may be asked to wait in the atrium or outside the facility depending on the capacity of the facility.”

The agency asks anyone feeling sick to avoid their facilities and for everyone to follow CDC and S.C. DHEC safety guidelines.

