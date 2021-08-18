Plastic bag ban in North Myrtle Beach on track to start in 2022. Here’s what to know

Locals and visitors shopping in North Myrtle Beach may no longer be checking out with plastic bags come January.

The city is still on track to implement its plastic bag ban on Jan. 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Pat Dowling, the city’s spokesman.

“Currently, there is no reason for the ordinance to return to city council,” Dowling said in an email. “If at some point, city council sees a reason to revisit the start date for the ordinance, that discussion would probably come after the summer and fall tourism seasons are over.”

The ban calls for certain stores, such as groceries and food markets, convenience stores, and restaurants to forgo single-use carry out plastic bags and utilize more environmentally friendly bags. An exemption will be made for plastic bags used for meat and produce, dry cleaners and newspapers. Bags of prescription drugs, garbage bags, and yard and pet waste will also be exempt.

The law, which was adopted in 2019, was initially set to go into effect at the start of 2021. Officials previously said the decision to halt the ban would provide economic relief to businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The original draft of the ordinance called for the ban to be pushed to 2023, but officials agreed one year was enough time for businesses to recover.

Dowling said revenue from the accommodations tax and hospitality fee show the city is “experiencing a robust tourism season and positive economy.”

“The city continues to monitor what appears to be the resurgence of COVID-19,” he said. “The extent to which the resurgence increases, and any negative impacts on local businesses, will be better understood over the next several months.”

Businesses caught violating the ordinance will be charged with a misdemeanor. The charge will carry a 30-day jail sentence and/or and up to $500 fine. The ordinance doesn’t specify how the local law will be enforced.

Other places including, Surfside Beach Hilton Head Island, Beaufort County, the Isle of Palms, Folly Beach and Bluffton have banned plastic bags from their stores and restaurants. Several restaurants along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk have also switched from plastic straws to paper.