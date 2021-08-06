Horry County moving forward with plan to develop hundreds of new homes along Highway 90

More than 300 residents who live on or near Highway 90 attended a community meeting at Tilly Swamp Baptist Church on Thursday, July 15, 2021 to discuss growth and development issues in the once-rural area.

Horry County is moving forward with plans to build more than 500 homes along Highway 90.

Residents at a Thursday night Horry County Planning Commission meeting spoke in opposition to the housing developments, telling WBTW that the area faces flooding and traffic issues currently.

“Every time you look there’s another huge housing development going up,” Maxine Gatling told the TV station. “When does it stop? Are we going to be another [Highway] 501? There’s not going to be another blade of grass or anywhere that’s not built.”

A win for local developers present at the meeting, and despite opposition from residents, both development requests were approved by the commission.

The requests will move on to Horry County Council for first readings.

Last month, Horry County leaders told The Sun News they’re willing to curb the rapid development along the highway, at least until the county and state governments can catch up on needed infrastructure, including raising and widening parts of Highway 90 and building large enough storm-water retention ponds.