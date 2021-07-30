Myrtle Beach’s Russell Fry says he’s challenging Tom Rice in 2022, joining crowded primary

South Carolina state Rep. Russell W. Fry says he plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Tom Rice for his seat in Congress next year, Fry told The Sun News Friday morning.

Fry joins an already-crowded field of challengers looking to oust the five-term Congressman, and plans to formally announce his challenge to Rice Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Grand Strand Brewing Company in Myrtle Beach.

Fry, saying he was traveling Friday morning, was not available for a formal interview with The Sun News, but confirmed his plans to challenge Rice.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Fry said he’s running against Rice because Rice “broke (the) trust” of both former President Donald Trump when he voted to impeach him in January, and of the voters of South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District who supported Trump.

“He campaigned with President Trump and worked with President Trump and was always willing to use President Trump’s name for his reelection purposes, but he broke that trust,” Fry told The Associated Press. “I think the people of the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee deserve someone they can trust again, and I think I’m that person.”

Other candidates looking to challenge Rice, too, have cited Rice’s vote to impeach Trump as a key reason they joined the race, and their chance to unseat him. Rice has defended his vote to impeach Trump, both in interviews and at town hall events around the district. He has said he voted with Trump a majority of the time, and has said he felt Trump’s actions and rhetoric on Jan. 6 toward former Vice President Michael Pence drove him to vote to impeach.

“If it’s going to be based on my voting record, they’re going to have a hard time saying I’m not a conservative,” Rice told The Sun News in February. “If they endorse a riot at the Capitol and an attack on the Constitution, I don’t think that’s a very defensible platform to run on.”

Rice has also told The Sun News he welcomes challengers, and has faced primary and general election challengers every two years.

“It’s something I’m used to,” he said. “I’ve had opposition in every race, it’s nothing new. I look forward to the contest.”

Fry, an attorney, has served in the South Carolina House of Representatives since wining a special election in 2015 and has quickly risen through the ranks in GOP leadership. After serving on the Republican Party’s state executive committee, he was elected to his seat, and was named chief majority whip — a position that has him work to convince other Republican lawmakers on how to vote — in 2018.

Fry lives in Surfside Beach.

South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District stretches from Georgetown County to the state line and includes Horry, Marion, Chesterfield, Dillon, Marlboro and Darlington counties, as well as part of Florence County.

The primary election for the seat will be held next year.