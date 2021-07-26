Citing hostile work environment, Surfside Beach fire chief ‘retires with prejudice’

A former fire chief with the Surfside Beach Fire Department retired from his position, saying the working conditions had been “almost unbearable.”

“I have decided to retire with prejudice due to the working conditions I have encountered, ‘‘ Prentice Williams said in his retirement letter. “It can be described, at the absolute best, as a hostile work environment.”

In the letter, which is addressed to the town council, Williams expressed his gratitude for being chosen as the chief and the first Black one in Horry County. He was promoted to the position in November.

The Sun News received a copy of his retirement letter through a Freedom of Information Act last week.

Williams said his transition to becoming fire chief was “challenging from the start,” adding that information was kept from him about the department.

“Fire chiefs before me never had to go through what I am going through,” he said. “It makes one wonder if the reason I was not being supported by the administration is because of my skin color.”

Williams said a member of the department was giving false information to human resources to undermine his authority. Those complaints were used to justify placing him on administrative leave, and he was never allowed to defend himself against those accusations, he added.

Williams also mentioned in the letter that he was suspended because someone said he threatened their job, adding that everything brought to human resources was “simply not true.”

“Working in that type of environment has caused my family a tremendous amount of stress, which has caused me to have medical issues,” he said.

He also pointed out the lack of support from the town Administrator William Shanahan.

Shanahan has not responded to a request for comment.

Williams also said he would still be willing to meet with town officials to resolve any issues, according to the letter. He retired from the department on June 1.

He could not be reached for comment.

Larry Carter is now acting fire chief in Surfside Beach.

In 2014, My Horry News reported that Williams filed a lawsuit against Conway that same year, where he was a fireman for 20 years, saying he was not treated like other employees and was ultimately fired because he is Black.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, Williams had already started working as a fireman in Surfside Beach. In the suit, he said then Fire Chief Ricky Baker and then city Administrator Bill Graham made a job description for the battalion chief position, so he wouldn’t qualify for it and fired him when he complained about Le Hendrick, who is white, being picked over him. He said the candidate was not as capable as him, according to the newspaper’s report.

Williams was fired in 2012.

The lawsuit was dismissed and settled out of court in 2015. James Paul Porter, who represented Williams, couldn’t disclose any information about the settlement.