North Myrtle Beach councilman will not run for reelection after serving the city for 29 years

A North Myrtle Beach councilor will take his place in the city’s council chambers for the last time this year after serving for 29 years.

Terry White, who also served as Mayor Pro Tem, announced Tuesday he will not run for reelection in November. He was first elected to city council in 1992 and was last reelected for his last term in 2016.

“I have strived to always help make the best decisions possible for the continued growth of our city, while at the same time, protecting our way of life,” the 72-year-old said in the statement.

As part of his announcement, White thanked his wife Wanda and his entire family for supporting him during his time on council. He also expressed his appreciation to past and present councilpersons for their dedication to the city, adding that without their leadership North Myrtle Beach wouldn’t be “one of the greatest cities in South Carolina!”

Even though he will not be on council after the November election, White said his love for the city will not change. White will continue to live in the city with his wife, two sons and grandchildren. He also announced he has two great-grandchildren on the way.

“I would like to thank the citizens throughout the years for continuing to vote for me and show their confidence in my ability to help lead our city,” he said.