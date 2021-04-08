What North Myrtle Beach residents, visitors need to know about how the city will enforce fireworks law

North Myrtle Beach is buckling down on the illegal use of fireworks as the city continues to receive a large number of noise complaints from residents and visitors.

This year, the city has received 71 noise complaints related to fireworks. There were 1,041 complaints recorded last year compared to 332 in 2019 and 330 in 2018, according to data provided by the city.

It is “unlawful for any person to use, fire, shoot, discharge, burn, or in any manner ignite or activate any fireworks,” according to the city’s Code of Ordinances.

The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department’s usual approach of educating first, warning, and then citing or ticketing has not been very effective in reducing the number of complaints, city officials said Tuesday. Now, any persons setting off illegal fireworks in the city will first be ticketed, but a second offense can lead to a custodial arrest.

“Noise from fireworks disrupts sleep and otherwise degrades the quality of life for most residents and visitors,” the Facebook post states.

City officials pointed out they get calls from pet owners and veterans when fireworks are used in the city.

“We are also a community that is home to veterans and we are a vacation destination for a fair number of veterans, some of whom suffer from PTSD. They do suffer when fireworks are discharged, and we do hear from them,” the statement reads. “Pets also do not respond well to the noise of fireworks.”