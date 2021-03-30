Politics & Government

Trump launches ’45th president of the United States’ website

FILE - In this Sunday Feb. 28, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Former President Donald Trump launched a new website designed to stay in touch with supporters.

Trump’s office announced the site, 45office.com, in a statement Monday night, The Hill reports. The site allows people to send comments, request an appearance or request a greeting.

It also includes brief summaries of Trump’s and former first lady Melania Trump’s time in the White House.

The site comes as Trump has remained suspended or banned from major social media outlets, including Twitter and Facebook, following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

