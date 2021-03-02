How North Myrtle Beach City Council ruled on idea to embrace gender-inclusive language

North Myrtle Beach City Council approved a rule that will replace masculine pronouns in the city’s Code of Ordinances with gender-inclusive pronouns.

The ordinance passed 6-0 during a Monday council meeting. The rule will include changing the terms “he” to “he/she;” and “chairman” to “chairperson.”

City spokesman Patrick Dowling previously said staff suggested the ordinance after Municode, a company that manages the city’s ordinances online, marketed it to its clients.

The ordinance “reflects the reality of the city’s organizations and the city’s elected bodies, not just city council but all the city’s departments and divisions and all the city’s commissions, such as the planning commission and board of adjustments” Dowling previously said. “They have males and females on them.”

During a February meeting, a resident spoke out against the change, saying it was a political move. But councilors said it was an opportunity to recognize women employed by the city. There was no discussion at Monday’s meeting.