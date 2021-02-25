How you can get a Myrtle Beach parking decal if you work in the city but don’t live there

Mopeds ride along Ocean Boulevard Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the coast, and the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. At least 91,257 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 1,709 have died, according to state health officials. jbell@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach is now offering parking decals for some people who work in the city but don’t live there.

This week, the city began selling the decal for $50 each. They are valid through Dec. 31, the city said.

Employees who are not eligible for residential parking decals and work east of Kings Highway can get the decal as long as they provide proof of employment. The application and necessary documents must be turned at the Pavilion Parking Garage. The form is online.

Myrtle Beach residents can get parking decals free from the city, which offers an online registration system for those who have a personal vehicle or motorcycle that “lives” in the city. Anyone looking to get this decal must provide proof of paid vehicle taxes and residency. They are valid for two years.

Non-resident decals/placards cost $100 each and expire at the end of the year. Placards can be used for designated metered parking between 21st Avenue North and 6th Avenue South but not at decal-only restricted parking.

Non-Resident golf cart decals/placards are also being sold at $100 each and will expire on Dec. 31. Placards can be used at the same metered parking listed above.

Drivers who don’t get decals must pay for parking at meters. Most of them are enforced from 9 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

Parking season begins March 1 through Oct. 31

For more information about parking, call 843-626-7275.