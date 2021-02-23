North Myrtle Beach cautions residents over ‘unpermitted parade’ for St. Patrick’s Day

Members of North Myrtle Beach Performing Arts dance as their float moves along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday. jbell@thesunnews.com

An effort to have a St. Patrick’s Day event is underway in North Myrtle Beach after the city canceled its parade due to COVID-19 concerns, the city said Monday.

“It is clear that what started out as a St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl on Main Street with golf carts as transport has now escalated to the level of a parade,” the statement reads.

In an effort to stop it, the city cautioned residents against planning a St. Patrick’s Day event on public property without the city’s permission, citing the its Code of Ordinances, which does not allow it. The city said it has not given an individual, group or organization permission to have one.

“In the event that an unpermitted parade is imminent, the City will take the law enforcement action necessary to prevent the parade from occurring, including persons who do not disband after lawfully ordered to do so,” it continues.

The city said it is planning for the day when festivals, concerts and other events can return to Main Street.