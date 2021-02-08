SC Gov. McMaster fires agency chief for alleged contract to her husband’s employer

Amy Cofield Courtesy of State Accident Fund

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster late Monday removed the director he appointed to the State Accident Fund over a recent contract worth upwards of $600,000 that the governor said was awarded to a company that hired her husband to do the work.

McMaster called for an investigation into Amy Cofield’s alleged actions, referring the matter to the state inspector general.

“These procurement actions raise significant ethical and legal questions about the conduct of employees at the State Accident Fund,” the governor said, announcing the immediate order. “In addition to removing the director immediately, I have requested that Inspector General Brian Lamkin conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether criminal violations of state law have occurred. This is key toward maintaining the public’s confidence in state government.”

The department’s chief counsel, Erin Farthing, has been named acting director until the governor taps someone new, who will then have to be confirmed by the state Senate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.