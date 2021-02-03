Ken Richardson, head of Horry County Schools, announces run for Rice’s seat in Congress

Ken Richardson, the chairman of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, announced Wednesday morning that he intends to run against Rep. Tom Rice for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional seat.

Richardson, elected as school board chairman in 2018, said in a press release that he would not seek reelection in 2022 but would instead be “100 percent dedicated to taking Tom Rice out of Congress.” Prior to serving as chairman at HCS, he served for 16 years as chairman of the Board of Trustees at Horry Georgetown Technical College.

The election for Rice’s seat will be held in 2022, and candidates will have to file by early spring of that year. The Republican primary, which is likely to determine the winner of the race, will be held several months later.

Richardson’s announcement comes as a field of candidates has lined up to challenge Rice, triggered by Rice’s vote on Jan. 13 to impeach former President Donald Trump. Rice has said he voted to impeach Trump because of his “lack of leadership” following a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that left five people dead and more injured. Rice has called that attack “an insurrection” and said he had a duty to hold Trump accountable to the U.S. Constitution.

But Republicans in his district — which stretches from Georgetown to the North Carolina line, and west to Chesterfield County — and across the state have been furious with his vote, saying he was wrong to turn against Trump at a critical moment. On Saturday, members of the South Carolina Republican Party voted to censure Rice over his vote. That move amounts to a formal rebuke of the congressman — and has no material consequences — but signals the deep displeasure with Rice for his vote.

Other candidates, including state Rep. William Bailey and state Rep. Russell Fry have previously announced they may run for Rice’s seat, too.

In his announcement, Richardson said education would be a key component of his platform. He said he wants to work to ensure that more federal education dollars flow to local school districts with fewer strings attached about how the district spends it. He also said that people at the local level, including parents, teachers and school board members, should have more input on a district’s curriculum.

“Education will continue to be a top priority of mine at the federal level,” Richardson said in the press release. “I believe what is taught in our schools is very important and I am willing to fight for top quality education across the nation.”

Richardson, who is originally from Horry County, said he’s already staffed his campaign with locals, a key part of his promise to use local talent during his campaign. He said being dedicated to the people who live here is part of his philosophy.

“This is not Tom Rice’s seat nor is it Ken Richardson’s seat,” he said in the release. “It is the People’s seat and I believe the peoples’ representative in Washington should vote according to the wishes of the majority of those he represents.”

Rice did not immediately return a phone call and text message seeking comment. However, in a series of tweets posted over the weekend, Rice defended his vote to impeach Trump.

“I personally witnessed an insurrection in the Capitol on Jan. 6. I saw the rioters who were demanding to hang Vice President Pence. I heard the gunshots and smelled the tear gas. I saw the President’s lack of leadership in not stopping the mob,” he wrote. “I will not stand idly by, and ignore the oath I took before God, when the evidence is so clear. President Trump bears much of the responsibility for that attack.”