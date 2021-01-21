SC attorney Butch Bowers to represent Trump in Senate impeachment trial: reports

South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers will represent now former President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial over his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots when thousands of pro-Trump supporters breached the federal building, according to reports.

The news was first reported by Washington-based news outlet Punchbowl News.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman tweeted her confirmation that Graham said the news on the call.

Bowers and Graham’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.