US House votes to impeach Trump again. One SC Republican crossed party lines

One week after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for incitement of an insurrection.

While Trump’s first impeachment split South Carolina’s delegation down party lines, the group’s sole Democrat, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, was joined by U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of Myrtle Beach, both voting in favor of impeaching the president the second time.

Republican U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace, Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, William Timmons and Ralph Norman voted against impeachment Wednesday.

The final vote in the House was 232 to 197 in favor of impeaching Trump. Four Republicans did not cast votes.

One article of impeachment was filed in the House Monday, accusing Trump of incitement of an insurrection for his alleged role in inspiring a group of rioters to overtake the Capitol building. The article’s authors accuse Trump of repeatedly claiming falsely that the election was rife with voter fraud, which swung it in favor of President-elect Joe Biden. The article also points to Trump’s words Jan. 6 ahead of the riot.

That day, Trump spoke to a horde of supporters at the “Save America March in Washington” just outside of the Capitol building. There, Trump told people he would “never concede” the election and urged them to march on the Capitol.

On the House floor Wednesday, Democrats argued that Trump’s words and actions radicalized his supporters, and his actions were impeachable.

Republicans against the impeachment, meanwhile, argued that impeaching Trump for a second time would just cause further political rifts in the country. They also criticized Democrats for not holding investigatory hearings ahead of the vote.

Several House Republicans were against impeachment.

Ten Republicans, including former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney’s daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, voted to impeach the president for his role in the riot. Cheney, a staunch conservative, announced her intention to vote for impeachment Tuesday, saying Trump “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.”

“Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President,” Cheney said Tuesday.

How they voted:

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island: Against impeachment

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springfield: Against impeachment

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens: Against impeachment

U.S. Rep. William Timmons, R-Greenville: Against impeachment

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill: Against impeachment

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia: In favor of impeachment

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach: In favor of impeachment

This story will be updated.