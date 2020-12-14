SC casts its nine electoral votes for President Trump. What happens next?

No, South Carolina didn’t formally vote for president and vice president on Nov. 3. That actually happened Monday when electoral college members met to cast nine votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Ultimately on Monday, Joe Biden becomes the president-elect and Kamala Harris becomes the vice president-elect and will be sworn in on Jan. 20. They are slated to receive 306 electoral votes.

Trump and Pence only received 232 electoral votes.

The votes now will be sent to Congress, where on Jan. 6, the U.S. House and Senate will hold a joint session to officially certify the presidential election. During that session, lawmakers can object to certain states’ electoral votes, but for an objection be voted on, both a representative and a senator will have to sign on.

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office didn’t immediately comment on whether the senior senator would sign on to an objection. Sen. Tim Scott’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican, has announced he plans to challenge the electoral college tally.

Numerous court challenges to the presidential election have failed, including the Supreme Court throwing out one case filed by the Texas attorney general. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, as well as South Carolina’s five seated GOP House members, signed amicus briefs supporting the lawsuit.

Attempts to object to electoral votes from some states from being counted failed in 2000 and 2016, when only Democratic representatives filed objections without any Democratic senators signing on.

After the 2004 election debate was held over an objection over Ohio’s electoral vote, but President George W. Bush still was re-elected.

If Republicans from both the House and Senate sign on to an objection, each chamber votes separately on the objection, but both chambers have to agree to the objection for the electoral votes not to be counted.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

With the Democrats controlling the House, any objection from Republicans would most likely fail.

“I’m thankful to be here in South Carolina where we got the process right,” said S.C. GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, who served as an elector.

During the South Carolina electoral college meeting, electors used the opportunity to defend the process.

“Small states will have no voice if we get rid of the electoral college,” said elector Terry Hardesty, who was the elector from the 1st Congressional District.

South Carolina’s electors:

▪ Terry Hardesty, Berkeley County GOP state executive committeeman

▪ James S. Ulmer, Jr., Orangeburg County GOP chairman

▪ Cheryl Cuthrell, Anderson County GOP chairwoman

▪ Suzette Jordan, Greenville County GOP state executive committeeman

▪ Charm Altman, Newberry County GOP chairwoman

▪ Sandra H. Bryan, 6th Congressional District GOP chairwoman

▪ Gerri McDaniel, Horry County state executive committeeman

▪ Cindy Costa, Republican National Committeewoman from South Carolina

▪ Drew McKissick, S.C. GOP chairman