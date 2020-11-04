Politics & Government
High voter turnout, many uncontested local races in Georgetown County. Here’s the breakdown
Georgetown County saw a surge in early voting this year. By the end of the day Monday, which was the last day to vote absentee ahead of the general election, 14,195 absentee ballots had been cast in Georgetown County. An additional 22,745 votes were cast on Election Day, bringing the total number of votes to nearly 37,000.
There are about 47,000 registered voters in Georgetown County, placing voter turnout at about 78%.
In 2016, Georgetown County had about 43,000 registered voters. Almost 32,000 of them voted, or 74% of registered voters.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, South Carolinians could only vote absentee if they met certain qualifications, such as age, disability, and being out of town. This year, absentee voting has been expanded to include all registered voters in the state.
Here is the breakdown of election results from the local races in Georgetown County.
SHERIFF
(Republican) Carter Weaver - Winner
(Democrat) Birt K. Adams
PROBATE JUDGE
(Republican) Leigh Powers Boan - Winner - unopposed
CLERK OF COURT
(Democrat) Alma White - Winner - unopposed
CORONER
(Republican) Chase Ridgeway - Winner - unopposed
AUDITOR
(Republican) Ken Baker - Winner - unopposed
TREASURER
(Democrat) Miriam Mace - Winner - unopposed
COUNTY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 2
(Democrat) Bob Anderson - Winner - unopposed
COUNTY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 3
(Democrat) Everett Carolina - Winner - unopposed
COUNTY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 4
(Democrat) Lillie Jean Johnson - Winner - unopposed
COUNTY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 5
(Republican) Raymond Newton - Winner - unopposed
SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 1
Patti Hammel - Winner
Amanda J. Darden
SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 3
Sandra L. Johnson - Winner
Ramona Staggers-McCullough
SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 4
Randy Walker - Winner - unopposed
SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 5
Bill Gaskins - Winner
Johnny Wilson
SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 6
Lynne B. Ford - Winner
Vincent Fresh Davis
Ronald O. Thompson
