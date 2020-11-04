High voter turnout, many uncontested local races in Georgetown County. Here’s the breakdown

Georgetown County saw a surge in early voting this year. By the end of the day Monday, which was the last day to vote absentee ahead of the general election, 14,195 absentee ballots had been cast in Georgetown County. An additional 22,745 votes were cast on Election Day, bringing the total number of votes to nearly 37,000.

There are about 47,000 registered voters in Georgetown County, placing voter turnout at about 78%.

In 2016, Georgetown County had about 43,000 registered voters. Almost 32,000 of them voted, or 74% of registered voters.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, South Carolinians could only vote absentee if they met certain qualifications, such as age, disability, and being out of town. This year, absentee voting has been expanded to include all registered voters in the state.

Here is the breakdown of election results from the local races in Georgetown County.

SHERIFF

(Republican) Carter Weaver - Winner

(Democrat) Birt K. Adams

PROBATE JUDGE

(Republican) Leigh Powers Boan - Winner - unopposed

CLERK OF COURT

(Democrat) Alma White - Winner - unopposed

CORONER

(Republican) Chase Ridgeway - Winner - unopposed

AUDITOR

(Republican) Ken Baker - Winner - unopposed

TREASURER

(Democrat) Miriam Mace - Winner - unopposed

COUNTY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 2

(Democrat) Bob Anderson - Winner - unopposed

COUNTY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 3

(Democrat) Everett Carolina - Winner - unopposed

COUNTY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 4

(Democrat) Lillie Jean Johnson - Winner - unopposed

COUNTY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 5

(Republican) Raymond Newton - Winner - unopposed

SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 1

Patti Hammel - Winner

Amanda J. Darden

SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 3

Sandra L. Johnson - Winner

Ramona Staggers-McCullough

SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 4

Randy Walker - Winner - unopposed

SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 5

Bill Gaskins - Winner

Johnny Wilson

SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 6

Lynne B. Ford - Winner

Vincent Fresh Davis

Ronald O. Thompson