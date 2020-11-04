Horry County poised to send all state legislators back to Columbia, and one new face

As the polls closed Tuesday, and Americans clenched their jaws awaiting national results, at least a few races appeared easy to call: Those of the state legislators who represent Horry County.

Even those races where incumbents faced challengers, like South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch and state Rep. Tim McGinnis, the incumbent Republicans were poised to easily trounce the Democratic challengers.

“I’m feeling really good, and I’m honored to go back if I can say so already,” Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet, said about 9 p.m. Tuesday evening as vote tallies continued to roll in and he commanded a large lead.

At least one new face will join the area’s cohort of state legislators: Case Brittian, a longtime Myrtle Beach attorney, appeared poised to win former state Rep. Al Clemmons’ seat after he dropped out over the summer.

Here’s how the rest of the Horry County state legislative races broke down on Election Day. In all competitive races, the incumbent is listed first.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State Senate District 28

(Republican) Greg Hembree - Winner

Hembree, R-Little River, ran unopposed was the presumed winner Tuesday. Hembree is an attorney who will start his third term as a state senator in 2021. He was first elected in 2012. Prior to that, Hembree served as the 15th Circuit Solicitor from 1999 to 2012, and prior to that was the North Myrtle Beach City Attorney. He is married and has three children.

State Senate District 30

(Democrat) Kent M. Williams - Winner

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Williams, D-Marion, ran unopposed and was the presumed winner Tuesday. Williams has served in the state senate since 2005. A former Clemson Extension Service employee, Williams also served as chairman of the Marion County Board of Education before being elected to the state legislature. He is not married.

State Senate District 32

(Democrat) Ronnie A. Sabb - Projected winner

(Republican) David Ellison

Sabb, D-Greeleyville, fought to defend the senate seat he’s held since 2014, facing off against Ellison, an Airforce veteran and nonprofit leader.

On election night, he appeared poised to hold onto his seat.

Sabb, an attorney, served as general counsel for the Santee Electric Cooperative for a number of years before winning a seat in the South Carolina house in 2011. He then joined the senate in 2014 when he won a run-off election to fill former Lt. Governor Yancy McGill’s senate seat. He was then reelected in 2016.

Ellison, a retired lieutenant colonel with the United States Airforce founded the nonprofit Vets for Jesus and ran as a Republican to unseat Sabb. Despite Sabb’s victory, Ellison’s backers thought he put up a good challenge.

“Ellison has done extremely well,” said Jerry Rovner, the GOP chair for the 7th Congressional District, Tuesday night.

State Senate District 33

(Republican) Luke A. Rankin - Winner

Rankin, R-Myrtle Beach, ran unopposed and won more than 97% of the vote. The son of longtime Horry County judge O.A. “Rock” Rankin, Rankin has served in the state senate representing parts of Horry County since 1993. Rankin serves as the chairman of the senate judiciary committee, and serves on the education, ethics and transportation committees. He is married and has two children.

State Senate District 34

(Republican) Stephen Goldfinch - Projected winner

(Democrat) Emily Cegledy

As Goldfinch prepares to begin his second term as a state senator next year, he said he’s bringing two priorities with him: Economic development in Georgetown, and better flood resiliency for the coastal towns and cities he represents.

“Georgetown is interestingly positioned between Charleston and Horry County two major economic hubs,” he said. “Georgetown has a lot of work to do.”

But as he seeks to lure new businesses to the Georgetown area, beating back the flood waters in other parts of his district will also be a priority.

“We have a lot more work to do on flood resilience in South Carolina, that’s going to be on the top of the list quite honestly,” he said.

Unlike some of his Republican colleagues, Goldfinch wasn’t able to enjoy election night with his fellow party members or other elected officials — he was stuck at home. With a child showing a few COVID-19 symptoms, he was spending election night at home with his family as a precaution as they await coronavirus test results.

As he continues his time in Columbia, Goldfinch said he has his sights on passing funding and plans for a Southern Evacuation Lifeline, a major roadway that would connect Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet to Highway 701 in Conway, a project he said would cut down on traffic and provide an evacuation route to people on the coast needing to flee storms.

“We need an East-West route to get the Waccamaw area evacuated, just for safety reasons,” he said.

He also said he’d like to work on shoring up the state’s pension fund.

Attempts to reach Cegledy via phone and email were not successful.

State House of Representatives District 55

(Democrat) Jackie E Hayes - Winner

Hayes, D-Hamer, ran unopposed and was the presumed winner Tuesday. Hayes has served in the South Carolina General Assembly since 1999. Hayes is also a longtime football coach and athletic director at Dillion High School. He is married and has three children.

State House of Representatives District 56

(Republican) Tim McGinnis - Projected winner

(Democrat) Bruce Fischer

McGinnis, the Republican incumbent from Myrtle Beach, appeared to be headed for reelection to a second term over Democrat Bruce Fischer in the race for SC House District 56.

The district stretches from Longs in the rural eastern part of Horry County to Carolina Forest, which sits between Myrtle Beach and Conway.

McGinnis, a former television news anchor, holds more of than 73% of the votes with 71% of precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m.

He first took office in 2018 when a special election was needed to replace former Rep. Mike Ryhal, who resigned after citing family reasons.

McGinnis said he’s looking forward to getting back to Columbia to reintroduce his bill aimed at lowering water bills for a portion of Conway residents and hoping COVID-19’s impact on the state’s finances won’t hinder them from enacting a budget that includes teacher salary increases.

Fischer, a clinical psychologist residing in Longs, previously ran to be the Democratic nominee for South Carolina’s U.S. House of Representatives District 7 seat in 2018, but lost in the primary.

He noted he benefited from more name recognition during the election cycle, but his plans to knock on every voters’ doors were upended by coronavirus. While he was invited to a local Democratic watch party, he said he was choosing to await results from his home for safety reasons.

State House of Representatives District 57

(Democrat) Lucas Atkinson - Winner

Atkinson, D-Marion, ran unopposed and was the presumed winner Tuesday. A business consultant, Atkinson was first elected in 2016 and serves on the General Assembly’s Rules and Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environmental Affairs committees.

State House of Representatives District 58

(Republican) Jeff Johnson - Winner

Johnson, R-Conway, ran unopposed and won more than 98% of the vote. An attorney and businessman, Johnson was first elected in 2014. In the General Assembly he serves on the Judiciary and Legislative Oversight committees. He is married and has three children.

State House of Representatives District 68

(Republican) Heather Ammons Crawford - Projected winner

(Alliance) Mike Childs

Crawford, R-Socastee, will continue her tenure as the Socastee area’s representative in the state House after soaring past opponent Mike Childs.

Crawford captured more than 85% of the vote to keep her hold on District 68, which covers the Socastee area.

A lifelong Horry County resident, Crawford campaigned with traditional Republican values like second amendment rights and fighting unnecessary tax increases.

She said she’s proud of the reputation she’s earned in Columbia as a “fighter” for the area. She wants to be sure the district gets its share of funding for projects in the area while in she’s office.

During Crawford’s time in the House, she’s been on the ethics committee and the Ways and Means Committee, which is responsible for writing budgets.

Crawford has co-sponsored bills requiring residency for candidates of local offices and establishing the South Carolina Resilience Revolving Fund, which offers low-interest loans for flooded home buyouts and floodplain restoration in the state, an issue that’s become increasingly important to voters after Hurricanes Matthew and Florence in recent years.

As part of the budget writing committee, Crawford has pushed for funding for an Horry County domestic violence shelter, which was derailed significantly by the coronavirus pandemic and its ravaging impacts on the economy.

In her third term she’s looking forward to helping the state recover from the coronavirus pandemic and focus on flooding and opioid issues in Horry County.

Crawford was endorsed by Gov. Henry McMaster and the National Rifle Association. She was named a “Champion of Life” by the Palmetto Family Council.

Childs, a former engineering specialist in the manufacturing industry, is a member of the Alliance Party of South Carolina, a national nonpartisan group which pushes to put “public servants” into office. Childs, in congruence with the Alliance Party, campaigned to end “government waste and corruption.” During his campaign, he pushed to keep Horry County revenue local instead of sending cash back to Columbia.

State House of Representatives District 103

(Democrat) Carl L. Andersen - Winner

Andersen, D-Georgetown, ran unopposed and won more than 93% of the vote. A minister and insurance agent, Andersen was first elected in 2004 and has served for 15 years in the General Assembly. He currently serves as the first vice chair of the Regulations and Administrative Procedures committee and also on the Labor, Commerce and Industry committee. He is married and has three children.

State House of Representatives District 104

(Republican) William Bailey - Winner

Bailey, R-Little River, ran unopposed and was the presumed winner Tuesday. A former North Myrtle Beach police officer, Bailey also lead the department for five years. He was first elected in 2018 and was re-elected for the first time. He serves on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environmental Affairs committee as well as the Interstate Cooperation committee. He is married and has two children.

State House of Representatives District 105

(Republican) Kevin Hardee - Winner

Hardee, R-Loris, ran unopposed and was the presumed winner Tuesday. An asbestos abatement contractor, Hardee served on Horry County Council from 2001 to 2008, and was elected to the General Assembly in 2012. He serves on the Labor, Commerce and Industry committee and the Rules committee. He is married and has three children.

State House of Representatives District 106

(Republican) Russell Fry - Winner

Fry, R-Surfside Beach, ran unopposed and was the presumed winner Tuesday. An attorney, Fry was first elected to the General Assembly in 2014 and serves on the Judiciary and Rules committees. He is married and has one child.

State House of Representatives District 107

(Republican) Case Brittain - Projected winner

(Libertarian) Wm Dettmering III

(Democrat) Tony Cahill

In Horry County’s final competitive race, Brittain, a longtime Myrtle Beach attorney, appeared poised to win the seat vacated by former state Rep. Al Clemmons, who dropped out of the election after winning the spring primary. An August runoff election then made Brittain the presumptive nominee, and he appeared to beat Democratic and Libertarian challengers Cahill and Dettmering handily.

Cahill moved to Myrtle Beach 15 years ago and works as a substitute teacher in the Horry County School District.