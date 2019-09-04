These Democratic Party front-runners will be appearing at the Galivants Ferry Stump

Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders visits Myrtle Beach, SC Presidential candidate US Sen Bernie Sander hosted a town hall event at Chapin Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina outlining his Green New Deal plans if elected president, which aim to fight climate change. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Presidential candidate US Sen Bernie Sander hosted a town hall event at Chapin Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina outlining his Green New Deal plans if elected president, which aim to fight climate change.

A special Galivants Ferry Stump has been called, and a pair of front-runners in the race to earn the Democratic Party’s nomination for president will be attending.

Senator Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden have committed to attend the stump meeting on Sept. 16. It is usually held biennially in the spring of election years, but the event has been added to present presidential hopefuls prior to the South Carolina Democratic Primary election in February 2020.

In addition to Sanders and Biden, fellow presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Buttigieg are confirmed to attend, according to the Horry County Democratic Party.

This marks the 143rd year of the historic Galivants Ferry Stump, which will take place at the century-old Pee Dee Farms General Store on U.S. Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

As the “first in the South primary”, South Carolina attracts widespread national attention and the stump, which often draws more than 1,000 people, provides a venue for candidates to meet with voters and discuss issues.

The event will feature live bluegrass music, country cuisine and clogging starting at 5 p.m., with the political speaking beginning at 6 p.m.

It is hosted by the families of Joseph Holliday and John Monroe Holliday and is considered the oldest and largest political “stump speaking” in the United States.