Horry County’s Russell Fry to take on new leadership role in S.C. House of Reps

Horry County’s delegation to Columbia has a lot on its plate when the South Carolina General Assembly convenes in January. But when the Republican local legislatures return to the state house, they’ll have one of their own in a leadership position.
Russell Fry, who represents District 106 in the S.C. House of Representatives, will be the majority senior whip for the upcoming legislative session.
Each party has whips that assist in leading the legislators and keeping counts on where representatives stand. Fry’s appointment to the senior whip position for the majority party means one of Horry County’s delegation to Columbia will be serving in a high-up, influential role in the coming session.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be selected for this job,” he told The Sun News.
Representing areas in and around Surfside Beach, Fry, 33, is a relative newcomer to the House of Representatives. In 2015, he ran and won a special election for the 106 seat. He was then re-elected in 2016 and 2018. In the most previous election, he took over 60 percent of the vote.
In the past he has served in various roles, including the S.C. House Judiciary Committee and on the House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee.
Even though he is a younger member of the house, the leadership in the Republican party is working hard to promote people who maybe haven’t had as much experience but who are still well equipped for the role, he said.
“They’re very inclusive of all viewpoints no matter how long you’ve served in that body,” he said.
He was selected for the role by Gary Simrill, the Republican majority leader in the house. Fry said that he is honored to serve in this new leadership position and looks forward to representing Horry County and the Grand Strand.
“My roll is to poll members about about their thoughts on legislation, work with people to build consensus, count votes and articulate often complex issues to rank and file members,” Fry said about his new role.
In addition, he will help identify new junior whips to help him. For him, a good whip is able to work with other legislators and is able to process complex issues, he said.
As the majority whip, Fry hopes to “push forward a conservative agenda” and to work hard making South Carolina a better place to live for everyone.
“I do my best every day to work hard and study the issues,” he said.
