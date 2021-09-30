Rocker Gene Simmons sheds longtime California mansion for $16 million. Look around

While the co-lead singer of the rock band KISS, the iconic Gene Simmons, moved on from his longtime home in Southern California and into the emerald green oasis of Lake Tahoe months ago, his Beverly Hills estate finally just sold for $16 million.

Simmons had originally listed the two-acre compound for $22 million in 2020, before relisting it for slightly higher ($25 million) in March, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home has a ton of generous, and beautiful, features spread out over 13,405-square-feet, including a great room, bonus room, bar, formal and informal dining room, a primary suite with a spa-like bathroom, and a stunning backyard.

The rock star said he was leaving behind his longtime home in favor of moving to the Nevada part of Lake Tahoe.

“I’m done (with California),” the 71-year-old told The New York Post. “There are earthquakes, fires and pandemics every year. Even though there is nice sunshine, I’m done.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Simmons co-founded the rock band KISS with Paul Stanley in the 1970s after performing in several bands prior. The band became wildly famous thanks to its members’ “over-the-top stage antics” and their eccentric fashion style. The group’s first hit single was “Rock and Roll All Nite,” according to Biography.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER