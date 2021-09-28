‘Bleeding control kits’ set up in Chicago amid rising violence. ‘Are we on our own?’

The city of Chicago is installing “bleeding control kits” amid rising violent crime. Screengrab from Twitter.

Packed with gauze, gloves, tourniquets, shears, and an instruction manual, a “bleeding control kit” in capable hands can treat up to eight victims — be they shot, stabbed, or otherwise — and maybe keep them alive long enough for EMS to arrive, according to the city of Chicago.

As part of a new program dubbed “Safe Chicago,” 426 of the wall-mounted kits are being installed in 269 city buildings, including City Hall, public libraries and cultural centers, senior centers, clinics and more, Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

The specialized first-aid kits, which cost $500 a piece, are rolling out as the city contends with a swelling wave of violent crime. Chicago Police Department figures show 602 people have been murdered in the city so far in 2021, which is up 4% from the same time period last year and 55% from 2019.

There have been 2,688 shootings, which also exceeds previous years — at least the last four — by a wide margin.

To some, the bleeding control kits highlight just how dangerous the city has become.

“Traumatic Health Care for Dummies,” one Twitter user wrote. “Treating gunshot wounds is a DIY exercise in Chicago.”

“I wonder how many victims bleed out? Is this useful?” another asked. “Are we on our own?”

Plenty of people on social media chimed in to support the program.

“This is a good idea,” one woman said. “However, the fact that it is necessary is incomprehensible.”

“S---, just put one on every stop light,” commented another.

The OEMC did not say if the “Safe Chicago” program is in response to current crime trends.

“Life threatening bleeding emergencies can be the result of falls, penetrating injuries, gunshot wounds and more. Knowing how to control bleeding from a serious injury will keep you and those around you safe,” an OEMC release said regarding the kits.

In an interview with local TV station WMAQ, the director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management, Rich Guidice, called the new measure “another layer of security and protection.”

“We’re living in different times,” Guidice said. “And we’re doing our best to adapt to the environment we’re living in.”