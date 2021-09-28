Kentucky native Holly Forbes gets rare 4-chair turn on ‘The Voice.’ Watch her perform

Holly Forbes had all four judges turn their chairs for her Monday on “The Voice.” "The Voice" screenshot

Performing one of the most iconic songs in music history — Elton John’s “Rocketman” — Holly Forbes pulled off a rare feat on “The Voice” Monday.

The Kentucky native saw all four coaches turn their chairs for her, but she’ll only get a chance to pick between three of them. Ariana Grande used her sole block of the season to prevent Forbes from picking John Legend.

Grande, Legend and Kelly Clarkson all turned their chairs after Forbes sang the opening lines of the song. Soon after, Blake Shelton joined them.

Forbes, who is from Catlettsburg in Boyd County, even had Grande up on her feet. Check out some of the reactions from the coaches.

Ariana Grande said she choked up while watching Holly Forbes perform. "The Voice" screenshot

Kelly Clarkson told Forbes she became “the vessel for the song” after her cover of Elton John’s “Rocketman.” "The Voice" screenshot

John Legend won’t get the chance to have Holly Forbes on his team, as Ariana Grande blocked him. "The Voice" screenshot

“My favorite part is when you hit these little notes in the verses, that’s what’s impressive,” Shelton told her afterward. “That’s what makes you not just a singer, that makes you an artist, a person and someone who everyone can relate to in that moment.”

Grande, who is the favorite singer of Forbes’ daughter, called her performance “so incredibly moving.”

“I am so choked up beyond. Every single second of it was so emotionally charged,” she said. “I respect and admire and would love to work with you.”

Clarkson said she loved Forbes’ voice from the moment she started singing.

“You got lost in it. You became just the vessel for the song, and that’s like the most beautiful thing,” Clarkson said.

Having all four coaches turn for her is a “special club to be in,” Legend commented.

Viewers will find out in Tuesday’s episode which coach Forbes selects. She’ll get her pick of Grande, Clarkson and Shelton.

Forbes, a caregiver for patients with autism and other developmental and intellectual disabilities, also mentioned on the show her struggles as a child. She said she started having strokes when she was 11 years old, and she lost her hair after being put on medication.

“At that time, I would always listen to music on repeat in my room, signing and just boosting my confidence,” Forbes said.

Watch “The Voice” Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET to see which coach Forbes will choose. Forbes is the second Kentucky contestant on “The Voice” this season, joining Louisville-native Kinsey Rose.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 8:55 AM.