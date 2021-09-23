Arrest warrant issued for boyfriend Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case, feds say

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend after her remains were found several days ago, the FBI said.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued the warrant for Brian Laundrie on Wednesday, FBI officials in Denver said Thursday.

On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito. pic.twitter.com/SSrBVbAeBs — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” the FBI said on Twitter.

Laundrie was charged with using unauthorized bank accounts after Petito’s death, the FBI said.

“Namely a Capitol One Bank debit card … and a personal identification number for Capitol One Bank accounts,” the indictment said. “By such conduct obtained things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more during that period.”

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed remains found Sunday in a remote area of Grand Teton National Park and the Bridger-Teton National Forest were that of 22-year-old Petito, the FBI said Tuesday.

“Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide,” the FBI said. “The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.”

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 after her family said it hadn’t heard from her since the end of August, police said. She was believed to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when she disappeared.

Petito, from Blue Point, New York, lived with Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Florida. She was on a cross-country trip to national parks with him when she was last seen, officials said.

Laundrie returned to Florida on Sept. 1 — 10 days before Petito’s family reported her missing, North Port authorities said. His family reported he never returned from a hike last week, according to McClatchy News.

Police have been searching for Laundrie in a 25,000-acre swamp, McClatchy News reported. The search continued Thursday as North Port police said they were searching the Carlton Reserve in Florida.

“The ground search in the Carlton has been halted for the day. Nothing found,” North Port Police said. :We will be back at it Friday.”

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 5:50 PM.