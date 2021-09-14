Body wrapped in trash bags found by tugboat operator in Nashville river, police say

A screen grab from Google Maps shows the area where officials said a tugboat operator found a body wrapped in trash bags in the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. Screen grab/Google Maps

Police in Tennessee are investigating after a tugboat crew discovered a body wrapped in trash bags on Monday.

The tugboat operator found the body in the Cumberland River in West Nashville around 2 p.m. and reported it to authorities, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Officials told local news outlets that the body was found near Rock Harbor Marina on Basswood Drive.

Police said the body seems to have been in the river for a “significant period of time.”

Investigators have not determined the person’s gender or race, or the cause of death, police said. An autopsy will be conducted this week.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the case, the news release said.

No other information had been released as of Tuesday.

