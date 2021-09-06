Rider dies on Haunted Mine Drop attraction at Colorado amusement park

A rider died Sunday on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado. The park will be closed through Tuesday. Glenwood Caverns Amusement Park

A person riding the Haunted Mine Drop attraction at a Colorado amusement park died Sunday evening, the park announced.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will be closed through Tuesday while an investigation continues, a Facebook post reported. The park declined to provide more details.

The Haunted Mine Drop, opened in 2017, plunges riders “110 feet inside the dark depths of Iron Mountain in what feels like a free-fall,” the park says on its site.

The mountain-top park in Glenwood Springs opened in 1989 as a cave tour, then began adding rides to keep waiting visitors occupied, according to the site.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER