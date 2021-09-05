A child’s bruises from a fall helped get this toddler aid and teaching tool recalled

Something designed to help your kid learn how to use a bathroom sink shouldn’t set the child up to be injured. That’s why Step2 recalled about 1,600 StepUp Sidekick Learning Towers in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The storage tray with cup holders and step can come loose from the tower, posing a fall hazard to the child.”

The alert says Step2 says it knows of this happening 20 times, “including one child sustaining minor bruises after falling from the tower.”

This covers model No. 4134, which can be found on the bottom of the tower, with manufacturing code Nos. 10-2020, 3-2021, and 5-2021 on the removable seat/step. They sold on the Step2.com and Amazon.com websites for about $100.

Where to find the manufacturing code on the StepUp Sidekick Learning Tower U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Step2 is eating the cost on this recall, offering a refund, a credit on another Step2 product or, for Amazon buyers, an Amazon gift card. Contact the company at 800-347-8372, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.