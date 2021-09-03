Dispatcher accused of hanging up on 911 callers faces arrest, New Orleans officials say

A now-fired 911 operator is facing arrest after allegedly hanging up on emergency callers, according to New Orleans authorities.

Precious Stephens, 25, is wanted on charges of malfeasance in office after authorities say she deliberately disconnected 911 calls “without obtaining necessary emergency information” or relaying the emergencies to other dispatchers for help, New Orleans police said.

Stephens worked as an operator for Orleans Parish Communications District but was let go last month after her misconduct was discovered during an investigation, Nola.com reported, citing district officials.

A warrant has since been issued for her arrest.

“(The district) has and will continue to cooperate with the ... investigation into this matter and dedicated to providing any and all assistance to aid in (the) efforts,” the district told Nola.com in a statement.

Anyone with information on Stephens’ whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

