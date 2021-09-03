‘Mesmerizing’ estate listed for $30 million is most expensive in Idaho. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A bewitching lakeside estate has landed on the real estate market in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho for $30 million, making it the most expensive home listed in the Gem state.

“Located in the premier Estates portion of the Black Rock Development, this contemporary masterpiece is perfectly positioned to maximize the incredible setting and mesmerizing Coeur d’Alene Lake views,” the listing on Realtor says. “A mountain-modern marvel with ultra-high-end designer furnishings and beautifully balanced interior/exterior finishes.”

The sprawling estate — more than 10,000 square feet — sports high-end features including and indoor/outdoor floorplan with a captivating view over Lake Coeur d’Alene, separate primary and guest wings, a “semi-detached” guest house, reflecting pools, a pickleball court and more.

The main house has three bedrooms and several living/family rooms with a chef’s kitchen while the guest house has a great room, full kitchen and even a play room for the kiddos, Dirt reports.

The new owner will also have a few perks when it comes to buying this oasis of a home, including use of a private waterfront beach club.

The estate was built in 2010 for couple Kathy and Rodney Woods, who moved from Florida.

“I just couldn’t take my eyes off the lake,” Kathy Woods said Mountain Living about the first summer she and her husband spent at the home. “I would sit in the great room or out on the patio for hours, mesmerized by the view.”

