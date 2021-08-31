Scenic ‘beach’ suddenly forms in West Texas desert — but visitors aren’t welcome

People of flocking to the West Texas desert to enjoy a beach-like paradise that has suddenly formed, but some are not happy about it. Photo provided by Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office.

There’s a place in the parched West Texas desert where people are flocking with beach towels and parasols, eagerly wading into sun-warmed waters befitting a tropical paradise — but they aren’t welcome.

It might seem like a mirage at first, generous crystalline pools suddenly appearing in the shadow of the Guadalupe Mountains. But, apparently the Salt Flats haven’t completely forgotten the past; though the ancient lake it once was dried up nearly 10,000 years ago.

In a rare turn of events, recent rains have partially filled the Flats, outlets report, giving it a taste of its previous life, and drawing crowds to revel while it lasts.

Situated along U.S. 62/180, the temporary oasis is in Hudspeth County, just east of El Paso.

But most of the land isn’t public property, at least not these days, and the owners aren’t pleased with the “influx” of visitors, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Although we agree it is beautiful scenery, the large groups of people (have) caused some issues. Most of the salt flats is privately owned and we have already received notification from land owners that they do not want anyone on their property,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Deputies will be on the lookout for trespassers, the post said, ready to hand out warnings and citations.

Whether the threat of citations will be enough to keep people away remains to be seen.

“I’m (going) to bring my jet boat,” one person commented on the post.

“What’s the fee for that citation? asking for a friend!” said another.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Think of it like an “entrance fee,” someone replied.

One comment proposed a possible compromise: “The property owners should charge a daily use fee. Commerce baby.”