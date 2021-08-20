Boyfriend strangles girlfriend and leaves her body on living room couch, Texas cops say

A woman was found strangled on the living room couch and her boyfriend was charged with murder, Texas cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was charged with murder last week after a woman’s friends found her dead body on a living room couch, Texas cops say.

Two of Jennifer Garrett’s friends went to check on her at her Texarkana home after she did not show up for work on Aug. 12, according to a probable cause affidavit. Garrett’s vehicle was outside the home and a friend tracked her phone to show she was inside, police said.

But when 27-year-old Travis Alston Turner cracked open the door, he told the woman’s friends that his girlfriend was not there and had not come home the previous night, according to police.

The friends waited for Turner to leave and then broke into the home using a credit card to unlock the door, court documents show. They found their 29-year-old friend dead on the living room couch 5 feet from the front door.

They contacted police, and the responded officers detained Turner when he returned to the home. Turner did not provide a statement to officers.

Police said Garrett had likely been dead between four to 12 hours. Her body showed signs of strangulation, according to the affidavit.

Turner, who officers said has a “history of assaultive behavior,” was charged with murder.

The boyfriend was previously arrested in July after he was accused of assaulting his mother, according to the affidavit. He was also arrested in Arkansas in February following a shooting, police said.

Turner posted bonds following both arrests and had been out of jail for two weeks before Garrett’s death, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

Garrett, a graduate of Texas A&M Texarkana, was working for Total Medical Supply as its Vice-President of Compliance, according to an obituary.

“We are so proud of the life Jennifer lived and the way she loved everyone and found the good in every single person that crossed her path,” the obituary states. “We will forever strive to honor her and live a life that would make her so proud. She was our glue, our light and our rock, and we will never be the same, but we are beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers!”