Nonprofit leader accused of taking $40,000 meant to feed kids, Mississippi auditor says

A Mississippi woman is facing fraud charges after authorities say she stole thousands of dollars from a food program meant to feed hungry kids.

Carol Jackson was arrested after turning herself in to special agents at the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, state Auditor Shad White announced in a news release.

She was indicted on fraud charges, and a court set her bail at $10,000.

Jackson, who reportedly served as executive director of an unnamed nonprofit, is accused of defrauding more than $40,000 from a Mississippi Department of Education program aimed at providing meals to schoolchildren during the summer months, according to the auditor’s office. Officials said she submitted bogus documents to the state agency in order to obtain the funds.

Once the nonprofit received the money, Jackson allegedly withdrew large amounts of cash from a casino ATM and wrote herself roughly $20,000 in personal checks, officials said. She’s also accused of spending nearly $2,000 on travel.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to up five years in prison and forced to pay $10,000 in fines. Jackson is also responsible for paying the more than $109,000 demanded at the time of her arrest, based on interest and expenses from the investigation.

“We will hold the line when someone steals any taxpayer funds,” White said in a statement, “but we are even more motivated when someone steals money intended for children.”

Sunflower County is about 100 miles northwest of Jackson.

