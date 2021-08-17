Sheriff blames Missouri man’s jail escape on COVID infections that depleted his staff

A man escaped from a Missouri jail and the county sheriff blames COVID-19 for leaving the facility too short-staffed. The Sun News file photo

A Missouri man escaped from jail during booking and COVID-19 is to blame, according to the Maries County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Koepke, 35, was delivered into the hands of waiting deputies Monday, thanks to his bail bondsman, who tricked Koepke into coming to the sheriff’s office.

Koepke was taken into custody on drug charges and other alleged offenses, but was able to run free through an exterior door because there wasn’t enough staff to stop him, the sheriff’s office said.

“Due to COVID illness amongst staff, short staffing at the Sheriff’s Office provided Koepke with the ability to flee,” the office said in a release, adding that the facilities also need to be “updated.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Koepke remains at large.

Some criticized the sheriff’s office, saying they aren’t owning up to their failure.

“So now y’all blaming covid?,” one comment on Facebook read. “Smh no it’s lack of officers following the correct procedure.”

The sheriff’s office defended itself: “When 30% of your staff is out with Covid you operate with less staff and less security for escorts from open common areas to restricted ones. We’re doing the best we can with the best we have. Thanks for the educational feedback though, we’re always taking applications.”

The sheriff’s office is pursuing an additional charge against Koepke for escaping from custody.

Anyone with information regarding Koepke’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Maries County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 422-3381.

Nearly 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri in the last seven days, state Department of Health and Senior Services data show.

Missouri currently has one of the highest COVID death rates per capita in the nation, according to The Associated Press, behind Nevada, Arkansas, and Louisiana.