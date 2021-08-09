National
Cubs watch as trapped mama bear demolishes interior of car, Colorado video shows
A Colorado deputy cautiously approaches a car and pulls open a front door — then quickly retreats — as a bear emerges, a video shows.
The mama bear scampers away toward two cubs in a nearby tree.
The interior of the car has been thoroughly thrashed, photos posted by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Department show.
“A very good reason NOT to leave food in your vehicle,” sheriff’s officials wrote on Facebook.
The bear had done so much damage that the deputy couldn’t open the sliding back doors to free it, the post said. And the first time he opened a front door, the bear accidentally closed it again.
“The bear’s 2 cubs watched nearby waiting for their mother to be released from the car,” sheriff’s officials wrote.
The car’s owner was just happy the bear was freed and nobody was hurt, the post said.
Photos show interior door panels ripped away along with shredded ceiling liners and upholstery.
