Is this Texas house a bachelor pad or TikToker’s dream? ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ is baffled

A home that’s hit the market in Plano, Texas for $480,000 has some people on the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” asking a ton of questions.

The listing describes the three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,072 square-foot residence as a “smart home” that has top-of-the-line features that include a theater, home gym, LED lighting, surround-sound speakers and more, which all seem like an excellent deal.

However, those on “Zillow Gone Wild” are confused at some of the décor, mainly asking the question that’s on everyone’s mind: Who lives here? A carefree single who has created the ultimate bachelor pad? Or a whimsical social media influencer who has TikTok’ed up their home?

Plano is a city north of Dallas.

“This house screams ‘influencer’ to me. So many picture perfect backgrounds…” one person observed. “So many picture perfect back grounds… plus the ring light with the two monitors are a dead away”

“This whole thing screams ‘Attention everyone, a MAN lives here!’” another said.

“Go thru that place with a UV light and it’d glow like the Vegas strip,” another wrote.

“Dat is one swinging bachelor pad.,” one person joked. “The hot babes will be mose impress.”

“Pretty sure they stole the design from a Sims home I built in 2000,” one person said.

“This is like 100% a dudes house,” one woman wrote.

“Who let my boyfriend decorate a house?” joked one fan.

“Tell me you’re single, without telling me you are single....” another person said.

“If this doesn’t scream bachelor pad of some guy that works in the tech industry or in finance than I don’t know what does,” one fan said. “Is this Patrick Bateman’s house?”

“I love everything about this house!” one fan exclaimed.

“I mean… I don’t hate it,” another person observed. “I like the hot tub room.”

TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
