Underwater weeds entangle father who drowned rescuing son, Iowa cops say

A father drowned at East Lake Okoboji in Iowa while rescuing his son, cops say. Google Maps screenshot

A 41-year-old man drowned Wednesday while saving his son who had fallen in a lake, Iowa cops say.

The sheriff’s office in Dickinson County says Brandon Urban’s son fell off a paddleboard at East Lake Okoboji and became entangled in the weeds. The father swam to the boy and freed him from the weeds, but then became trapped in the same weeds.

Urban, who was not wearing a life jacket, went under water, the sheriff’s office said. His friends eventually located him and brought him to shore, where they performed life-saving measures.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, officials say.

Urban, from Omaha, Nebraska, worked at First Westroads Bank, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Our entire family at First Westroads Bank is shocked and saddened by the news of Brandon Urban’s passing,” Chris Murphy, the bank’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement to the newspaper. “He has been a key part of our team since 2013. He was recognized as one of our superstars and admired by his peers. Customers appreciated his advice and counsel in helping their business grow and prosper. Our hearts go out to his family, his wife Kelsey, and three wonderful children.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER