13-year-old goes missing from campground at Cumberland Gap national park, rangers say

Authorities at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Monday night.

Officials say the girl, who was not publicly identified, was last seen at the Wilderness Road Campground on the borders of Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The 13-year-old girl was wearing a dark blue floral tank top with jean shorts. Officials say she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 100 pounds and has blonde hair.

Park officials are working with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia and the Middlesboro Police Department in Kentucky during its search.

If you have seen the girl or have any information of her whereabouts, contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-1911, ext. 1.