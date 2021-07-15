A recalled espresso machine’s glass carafe has exploded and caused people to be burned

An espresso machine should produce hot coffee, especially a cafecito break at 3:05 p.m. It shouldn’t produce burned skin, which is why LoHi Tech recalled about 24,900 Sowtech Espresso Machines.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The glass carafe can break while in use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.”

And, LoHi Tech “has received 48 reports of the glass carafe breaking, resulting in five burn injuries.”

This covers model No. CM6811.

The recalled Sowtech espresso machine U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

LoHi Tech is offering a free replacement metal carafe. To get the replacement or ask questions, consumers can call LoHi Tech at 888-613-3170, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time or email lohitech@outlook.com.